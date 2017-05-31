Glastonwick Festival to remember popular host Trevor Passmore

The Glastonwick Beer, Music, Poetry and More Beer Festival will continue – as its organiser promised its much-missed host before his death.

The 22nd Glastonwick will be held at Church Farm, Coombes, from Friday (June 2) to Sunday (June 4).

It is organised by punk-poet Attila the Stockbroker, who said: “This year will be very poignant because we will be remembering our genial host, Trevor Passmore, who along with sister Jenny ran Coombes Farm, where we have held the festival for the past 11 years, and who sadly passed away at the beginning of this year.

“Trevor was very sceptical when I first approached him and Jenny all those years back about giving us a new home on his farm after our previous venue at Shoreham Airport became unavailable – but right from the off he loved it and became the life and soul of the party.”

Attila, who has penned a poem, right, in memory of Trevor, said he made a vow to his friend that Glastonwick would not stop following his death. “One of the last things he did was made me promise that the festival would continue, and it most certainly will,” said Attila.

“There will be a collection at Glastonwick all weekend for St Barnabas Hospice, who looked after him so well in his last few days, and the two cans of Zywiec mentioned in the poem will be sitting on his bar in his memory, next to his photo and the poem. RIP – a lovely man.”

This year, Glastonwick will boast its customary 70-plus beers from small breweries, sourced as ever by beer guru Alex Hall, including many new brews and festival specials, plus cider, perry and food.

Entertainment will come from 21 performers, including legendary activist comedian Mark Thomas, Graham Fellows of John Shuttleworth and Jilted John fame, and spoken word artist Francesca Martinez.

Tickets are £15 for 6pm to midnight on the Friday; £25 for Saturday’s session, midday to midnight and £10 for Sunday, midday to 6pm.

Camping is available Friday and Saturday nights for £5 per night, and there will be a free shuttle bus with many pick-up points.

Tickets are available now, in person from the Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham, or online at www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk/events/glastonwick-festival, and from The Duke of Wellington, Shoreham, the Schooner, Southwick, and the Evening Star, Brighton.

For more details about Glastonwick, the programme and shuttle bus details, log on to the website www.cask-ale.co.uk/beerfestival.html