‘Give us a brake!’ – residents call for speed limits on A283

Residents of a narrow slip road off the A283 in Upper Beeding held a day of fun with a serious message – to highlight the dangers of the carriageway.

Grandmother Helen Stronge, who is one of around 200 residents of Dacre Gardens, Upper Beeding, organised a street party on Saturday to raise awareness of the lack of safety measures near their homes.

“It is really serious,” the 68-year-old said.

“I’m really angry about it.”

She said several accidents had occurred along the stretch of the A283, which she described as a ‘potential death trap’ carrying large volumes of traffic at 60mph.

Children have to cross the road to reach the bus stop, while walkers and riders have to cross to reach the South Downs Way – with no right of way or speed restrictions.

“They can’t even put in a slow sign.

“It’s totally bonkers,” Helen said.

Despite residents raising their concerns, she said nothing has been done by the council to tackle the issue.

But determined Helen said she will ‘keep on pushing’.

The party on Saturday –which was a ‘fabulous day’ with a barbeque, music and food – was an opportunity to come together and discuss the issue.

“Everyone was very pro what we are doing,” said Helen, who collected dozens of signatures for a petition.

She and other residents are calling for traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing on the A283.

They also want to see the speed limit on Dacre Gardens reduced from 60mph to 20mph and from 60mph to 30mph on the A283, alongside speed cameras or speed bumps.

Helen said: “This is the only way to slow down the traffic and keep the public and the children safe.”

A spokesman from West Sussex County Council said residents would need to apply for a community traffic regulation order for the changes to be installed.

An application can be made on the council website and, if supported and in accordance with the relevant policies, it will be considered by the county local committee for a formal consultation.