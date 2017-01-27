Girl Guides raise £2,000 for children’s hospice with ‘Reindeer Ramble’

Girl Guides from the Shoreham Southwick and Kingston Buci Girlguiding District have raised money for Chestnut Tree House by taking part in a fundraising walk.

A total of 95 members embarked on a sponsored Reindeer Ramble to raise money for the children’s hospice.

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, leaders and parent helpers walked from Beach Green, Lancing, to Beach Green, Shoreham Beach.

Carol Yeend, leader, said: “Everyone dressed in jingling reindeer antlers and light-up noses it made quite a sight for passers-by. The reindeers were accompanied by Santa Claus.

“The girls collected sponsor money and the event as a whole event raised over £2,000 for Chestnut Tree House – a fantastic effort by the whole district. Requests have already been made to repeat the event again next year.”

The reward for completing the walk was a hot dog and drink, with the sausages donated by Malpass Markets and cooked for the Girl Guides by beach residents.

