Getting in the ‘Howl-oween’ spirit

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham are hoping to work some magic this Hallowe’en.

They have chosen two of the dogs in their care and given them the names of well-known spooky characters for the occasion, to bring them to people’s attention.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “We are getting into the ‘Howl-oween’ spirit by naming two adorable pooches Count Macular and The Boogieman, in the hope that it will help them find loving new homes.

“Both fun and friendly characters who are ready to work their magic on potential adopters.”

Three-year-old greyhound Mac is being called Count Macular and five-year-old beagle Boogie is known as The Boogieman.

Tracey added: “While their names wouldn’t be out of place in a Bram Stoker novel, there is nothing gruesome about this twosome and staff hope it won’t be long before they will find their special someone.

“Count Macular and The Boogieman are cheeky chappies who love to play and have fun, so it’s a real mystery that they haven’t found their perfect homes just yet.

“Boogie is an active chap who loves exploring new places so is on the hunt for a new home where he can enjoy plenty of outdoor play time.

“Mac is a laid-back boy who is looking for a home with another dog who can show him the ropes and help him settle in to family life. I really hope they can find their perfect homes with the help of a little Hallowe’en magic.”

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.