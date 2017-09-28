Get Active courses set to help residents

Residents are being urged to Get Active as part of a new programme aimed at encouraging and supporting the community to improve their health in body and mind.

Delivered by Adur and Worthing councils, the aim is to give people a taste of exercise with a series of friendly, accessible and cost-effective courses in a range of activities.

Taking place over eight weeks, the programme is aimed at those who are not currently taking part in more than one hours worth of moderate intensity physical exercise a week.

After building up the intensity over two months, the aim is for people to continue to keep active once the course finishes.

Funded by Public Health England, Get Active sees classes take place across Adur and Worthing. Numbers are restricted to small groups with everyone encouraged to go at their own pace, with the aim of gradually building up fitness

Those people who want to sign up need to fill in an online form or call the wellbeing team.

After setting goals and deciding on which course is right for them, participants are asked to pay a £10 deposit before their first session. If they attend at least six out of the eight weekly classes then this fee is refunded.

To book a place on one of the courses, contact the Get Active coordinator on 01903 221450, email info@adur-worthingwellbeing.org.uk, or visit www.adur-worthingwellbeing.org.uk.

Cllr Dave Simmons, Adur District Council’s executive member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “No matter how young or old you are, regular physical activity helps you feel fit, relaxed, gives you more energy and helps protect you against a range of diseases. A small change in your weekly routine can make all the difference - and that’s where Get Active can help.”

Cllr Val Turner, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “Get Active has a real track record of helping people start off on the path to improving their health. With the classes being fun, accessible and cheap, there really is no excuse for people not to give this a try.”

