GCSE results: The Towers Convent School

Students at The Towers Convent School are celebrating their GCSE results today after another year of success.

Pupils at the school in Henfield Road, Upper Beeding, attained approximately 50 per cent A* and A grades overall in several subject areas.

Particularly successful students included Francesca Collier with seven A*s and four As, Helena Overton-Smith with six A*s and four As, and Jodie Reed, who achieved five A*s and five As.

Headmistress Clare Trelfa said: “I am absolutely delighted for the girls, who have once again excelled themselves - we are incredibly proud of them. Their diligence and focus have most certainly paid off. I extend my warmest congratulations to all of them and wish them happiness and success with their sixth form studies.”

