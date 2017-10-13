Gangs of ‘pirates’ help raise funds for special needs project

A pirate themed walk was held to help raise funds for Adur Special Needs Project (ASNP).

On Sunday, October 1, Adur Ferry Bridge welcomed gangs of pirates large and small to a fundraising morning on the forecourt of the Waterside Inn. There was a raffle, a lucky dip, a treasure chest, pirate cupcakes, and face painting.

Little pirates have fun at the fundraising event

Many local residents and supporters of the charity turned out to enjoy the fun, and despite inclement weather on the day, the charity raised more than £337 in cash during the event, with £1,820 pledged online, and still more to come in from donations by individuals and local businesses.

Heidi Rush, trustee at ASNP, and organiser of the event, said: “It’s been a lot of fun pulling this family event together. Adur Special Needs Project is a very important local charity, providing much-needed weekend play schemes for local families with children who have special needs and disabilities, and it deserves all the recognition and support it can get. We are greatly indebted to local businesses for their invaluable backing in helping the event go with a swing. We would like to say a special ‘thank you’ to everyone who very generously contributed and helped us in setting up and promoting the event.”