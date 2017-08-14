GALLERY: Shoreham summer show

Growers were praised for their dedication, having produced a wonderful display of flowers and vegetables.

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society held its summer show in the Shoreham Centre on Saturday.

Flora Challenge Cup winner Lorraine Saunders holds her hanging basket with the help of her dad. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170784

There were displays of flowers, plants and vegetables, as well as homecraft classes, floral art and photography.

Show secretary Daphne Thomas said: “Praise must be given to the dedication of the growers who produced yet again a wonderful sight for the visitors to see.”

Alasdair MacCulloch received the green ribbon for best vegetable in show and John Cole won the red ribbon for best flower in show, as well as the prize for Shoreham Top Tray.

Ian Swyer received the Banksian Medal for most prize money. He won three cups for his vegetables, the Tom Pollington Memorial Cup, R.R. Ebbetts Cup and W. Sparrow Challenge Shield, and received the Harold Brown Challenge Cup for his fruit.

Helen Swyer, Ian’s wife, won the George Cook Challenge Cup for pot plants, Fred and Val Hill Shield for photography and a Hobbycraft voucher for the best entry on the open craft table.

The Society Shield for novice classes went to John McMurraon and Jayne Pumfrey was the winner in the intermediate classes.

Other cup winners were:

Barry Hillman, W.H. Phillips Challenge Cup for vegetable trug; John Cole, Burgess Challenge Cup for dahlias; Alasdair MacCulloch, Gladys Thomas Challenge Bowl for gladiolus and Lydon Shield for best gladiolus spike; Gordon Wellfare, British Fuchsia Society’s Crested Spoon and the blue rosette for best fuchsia; Julie MacCulloch, Cheeseman Challenge Cup for cut flowers; Lorraine Saunders, Flora Challenge Cup for floral art; Mavis Maple, L. Saunders Challenge Cup for novice floral art; Mary Green, Homecraft Shield; Ann Cox, best kept small garden; Bruce Button, Shoreham Top Vase.

The autumn show will be held in the Shoreham Centre on Saturday, October 14. For more information, visit www.shorehamhorticulturalsociety.org or contact Daphne Thomas on 01273 463638.