Free parking in Adur for Christmas celebrations

Free parking will be offered to Christmas shoppers to coincide with festive events in the district.

To boost local businesses on some of the busiest trading days of the year, Adur District Council will lift tariffs in Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick on days when events are celebrated.

In Shoreham, free off-street parking at all town centre car parks will be provided after 3pm on Friday, December 8, to tie-in with Light Up Shoreham, the town’s community-run festive event.

Shops will be open late and the Christmas Market will feature over 40 stalls selling food, drink and a wide range of local products ideal for Christmas presents.

In Lancing, free parking will be available at the North Farm Road and South Street car parks from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, December 16, for the Lancing Christmas Farmers Market, where producers will be selling local fare.

In Southwick, free parking will be provided every Saturday until the end of the year at Southwick Square car park.

This will include the Southwick Square Christmas Market on Saturday, December 16, when the road through Southwick Square will be closed to traffic, transforming the area into a Christmas wonderland with fairground rides, market stalls, festive refreshments, entertainment and more.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Environment, who came up with the idea, said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities so it is vital that we do what we can to help them at this very busy time of the year.

“While many people walk, cycle or use public transport, we recognise that some need to use their car, so this is an early Christmas present to encourage as many people as possible to join in the festive fun.

“I urge everyone across the district to pop along to one, if not all, of the events and enjoy some festive cheer with their local community.”