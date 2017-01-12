Free entry to key attractions in Brighton

This Sunday, both the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Museum will be free to all visitors.

To celebrate the purchase of the Royal Pavilion by the town of Brighton in 1850, admission charges are waived one day a year, while the museum is trialling a series of monthly free days, giving visitors the chance to see some of the excellent exhibitions currently available.

This includes the Photo Pink exhibition, which explores the birth of UK punk through 40 photographs by Kevin Cummins and Ian Dickson; The Great Bear, which explores the natural history of bears and their relationship with man; and a display that tells the story of experimental film-making in Brighton & Hove, from 1896 to the present day.

The Royal Pavilion will be open from 10am until 4.30pm while the Brighton Museum, which is located in the Pavilion gardens, will be open from 10am until 5pm.

Don’t forget, that is you are a Brighton and Hove resident you can enjoy half-price admission to the Royal Pavilion and Preston Manor with children going free, and free entry to Brighton Museum.

For more information, visit http://brightonmuseums.org.uk/discover