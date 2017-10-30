Four week repairs on Shoreham footbridge start

Essential protection works have started on a Shoreham footbridge, during which a lane closure will be in place.

Work on the footbridge on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, at the junction of Kingston Lane and Upper Kingston Lane in Shoreham, started today (Monday, October 30).

The work, which will involve installing a safety barrier system to protect the overbridge piers and installing new pedestrian guard rails, is expected to run for four weeks with working hours between 7am and 5pm, according to the West Sussex County Council.

A lane closure will be in operation for 24 hours for the duration of the works.

A spokesman said: “Please plan your journey in advance, and look out for important safety signs along your route.

“If you have any concerns regarding access, please ask the onsite staff.”

Visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo for more information