Fort set to host sixth military history weekend

Last minute preparations for the return of a free history event at Shoreham Fort are underway.

The Friends of Shoreham Fort – a group of people who work to restore the fort – is preparing to host its sixth annual Military History Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Chairman and founder of the group Gary Baines said: “Military History Weekend 2017 is an event for the whole community not just a weekend for military history lovers.

“We welcome everyone to pop along with friends and family and enjoy what is on offer.

“Our team of volunteers, the Friends of Shoreham Fort, are working to restore Shoreham Fort and put us firmly on the map.”

Military History Weekend 2017 features re-enactments and static displays along with local Army cadet teams who will show their kit car display.

Secretary of the Friends of Shoreham Fort Sharon Penfold said: “It’s brilliant to see the skill and enthusiasm of the young cadets and the crowd really get behind them.

“There will also be a cannon firing on Sunday and a mini airsoft range and, of course, refreshments stalls.”

Gary had researched the fort for 15 years before he was given permission to start a restoration project on May 9, 2010 – the same date the Friends of Shoreham Fort was officially launched.

He added: “I used to come here with my late grandfather as a boy and I have put my heart and soul into the restoration. It is always wonderful to see youngsters as fascinated as I was when I came here at the age of four.

“The volunteers now tirelessly look after the fort and hold lots of events and raise money to secure their future.

“Many hours have been clocked up over the last seven years and without the team here this restoration would be nothing but a boy’s dream.”

Shoreham Fort hosts a number of remembrance events and celebrates national milestones with its onsite beacon which, once lit, can be seen out to sea off Shoreham harbour.

The Friends of Shoreham Fort organise several events throughout the year to help restore the fort.

This year’s Military History Weekend will run at Shoreham Fort from 11am to 4.30pm on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.