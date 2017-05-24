Flying nun leaps from a plane for charity

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a flying nun!

Sister Clare Knowles swapped the habit for a jumpsuit last Saturday as she jumped from a plane to raise thousands for the Worthing Churches Homeless Project.

Sister Clare Knowles did the skydive to raise money for the Worthing Churches Homeless Project

The nun, who is part of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Littlehampton, took the leap in Netheravon in Wiltshire, raising more than £2,000 for the charity.

She described the jump as ‘fantastic’: “I had a wonderful time and I’m sorry it was over so quickly.

“At first we were falling incredibly fast and the air was rushing up to meet me. When my arms were out it was hurting them, this incredibly fast whoosh – it takes your breath away.”

When the parachute was deployed, Sister Clare said it ‘felt like flying’ and she enjoyed the ‘wonderful view’.

When asked before the jump if she would wear her habit, she said: “It would be nice if I could, but I’m not sure it would work for health and safety reasons. I think the wind resistance would be too much!”

She also wanted to thank everyone who raised money: “I’m overwhelmed by people’s goodness and generosity in difficult times.”

Rachel Blair from the Worthing Churches Homeless Project thanked Sister Clare for taking part in the event, where she was joined by several others raising money for the charity.

She said: “It is a huge, mad and brave thing to do and it is always very motivating for me as a fundraiser to see people making that commitment.

“As a local charity we rely heavily on the support of our community to keep our vital services going. These events remind us and our clients that people in our town care about people who are homeless and are willing to put themselves out of their comfort zones to help them on their journey of recovery.”

To find out more about the charity, click here.

To donate to Sister Clare’s cause, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/SisterClareKnowles

Sister Clare (left) doing training for the skydive in Netheravon, Wiltshire