Flower meadow to be sown at Brinsbury campus

Vistors have been invited to help sow a new wildflower meadow at the Brinsbury Show and Country Fayre in May.

Horticulture students and staff at Brinsbury, the countryside campus of Chichester College, have working hard over the past few months to plan and prepare the meadow, which is more than 800 square metres.

The first seeds will be sowed at the annual fayre, which takes place on Sunday at the Pulborough based campus .

Sue Reed, horticulture lecturer at the college, said: “More than 95 per cent of the UK’s meadows have disappeared over the last fifty years, putting our native flora and fauna at risk.

“Wildflower meadows are not only essential for attracting pollinating bees and butterflies but also many other insects, which in turn provide a food source for birds and rare bats.

“The students have worked hard to strip the turf, which has been stacked and topped with chalk to create a butterfly bank at the top of the Meadow.

“Horticulture students, helped by the children from First Steps Nursery at Brinsbury, will be planting the bank with a selection of wildflowers designed to attract butterflies.”

The wildflower seeds have been donated by Fargro Ltd, a leading distributor and supplier of exclusive horticultural products in the South East.

It is hoped that more than 1,000 visitors to the Brinsbury Show – from the youngest to the oldest - will take part in sowing the meadow on the day.

Entry to the show costs £5 per person, and is free for under 16s.

The Brinsbury campus is set in 570 acres of countryside and woodland, with a working farm, lakes and stables.

Sue said: “Just head to the meadow when you arrive.

“Our students will be providing the seeds and guiding you to the sowing area.”

For those with an artistic nature, there will also be an opportunity to draw a vision of the meadow in full flower.

To keep up to date with the progress of the meadow, follow the project on Twitter at @BrinsburyMeadow.

