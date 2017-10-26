Search
Created with Sketch.

Five reasons for buying your Shoreham Herald

The front page of this week's Shoreham Herald
The front page of this week's Shoreham Herald

The latest edition of the Herald is out today, and here are five top reasons for buying a copy.

This week’s paper is packed with great stories about Shoreham, Southwick, Steyning and the surrounding areas, and these are just a few of them.