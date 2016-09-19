Fishersgate residents turn bare lawns into gardens

Residents and councillors who have been working to give Fishersgate an uplift have been given a £10,000 boost.

Fishersgate Residents’ Association is using the money from Tesco Bags of Help to do up the green space at Laylands Court.

Chairman Caroline Moore received the cheque from Claire Hobson, a Tesco community champion, at the Holmbush Centre last week.

She was joined by Eastbrook councillor Jim Funnell and former Eastbrook councillor David Donaldson, who started the process to improve the ward.

David explained: “We started with planters in October and this added to that. The aim was to take the bare lawns and put in paths and pegolas to make it more like parks and gardens.

“The idea is to lift it and get the residents involved in maintaining it. It is really to get people interested in where they live.”

A bird bath has been installed and shrubs will be added in the autumn.

“Caroline has worked hard over several years to get this done and try to make a difference,” added David.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.