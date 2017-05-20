First exhibition of season focuses on landscapes

Explore the changing Sussex landscape with the Marlipins Museum’s first exhibition of the year.

Discover some works that have not previously been put on display and compare them to other better known pictures from the extensive collections of the Sussex Archaeological Society, which owns the museum in Shoreham High Street.

Volunteer Janet Coomber checks the frames are clean DM17523249a

Called Changing Sussex Landscapes, the exhibition opened on Tuesday, May 2, and will run until Saturday, July 1.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “This fascinating exhibition of beautiful paintings and drawings documents the changing Sussex landscapes.

“The exhibition includes works by known artists, such as Henwood, Hine, Lambert, George de Paris and C.W Taylor, as well as works by amateur artists for whom painting was a leisure pursuit.

“The aim of many of these works appears to be to document a changing Sussex.

Volunteer Dot McBrien DM17523258a

“Notes and drawings record engineering works or old farm houses and cottages that are rapidly giving place to modern and less picturesque buildings.

“A great number of these views have not been previously displayed. Some views are complete while others remain working sketches with annotations on details of the scenes, covering materials and colours.

“Whether finished or not, the images represent a valuable and important visual record of the changing landscapes of East and West Sussex.”

The Friends man the museum during opening hours, which are Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm, from May to October. The planning and staging of special exhibitions such as Changing Sussex Landscapes is a key part of the Friends’ activities.

As well as the exhibition in the gallery, there are three other rooms to explore.

The museum houses more than 2,500 exhibits reflecting the rich history of the area, its archaeology, maritime shipbuilding past, the two world wars and the Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve.

The early British film industry started on Shoreham Beach and visitors can see the detailed display depicting the first films, such as the Mayor of Casterbridge, and hear one of its famous actresses speaking about the time before the studio burned down.

Also on show are exhibits from Shoreham Airport, which opened in 1910 as the first licensed airfield in the country, as well as information about Shoreham Fort, a 19th-century Palmerston fort which is preserved on Shoreham Beach.

Admission costs £3 for adults, £1.50 for children.