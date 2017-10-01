Fire investigation to follow Hove blaze

A fire investigation is to take place today (October 1) after fire in Hove last night.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9.06pm to reports of a fire at a commercial property on Palmeira Avenue.

Fire in Palmeria Avenue, September 30. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

Three fire engines, the aerial ladder platform, three officers and the command support unit remained at the scene until the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman said, at the height of the incident eight fire engines were at the scene, including two from West Sussex, along with the aerial ladder platform, the command support unit and officers.

The building has been badly damaged by fire and checks will have to take place to decide whether it is safe to enter, they added.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes and there are no reports of injuries.

Building control, Sussex Police, SECamb, UK Power Networks and Southern Gas Network also attended the incident.