Staff at Shoreham Fire Station raised more than £700 with a charity car wash yesterday.

Crews rolled up their sleeves and switched hose reels for buckets to raise money for the Firefighters Charity from 10am-4pm.

Tweets from the fire service showed the smiling team followed by a post-it note showing the total profits of the car wash and accompanying cake sale of £724.78.

The fire station thanked the ‘amazing Shoreham community’ for their support.