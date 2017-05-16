Faster network to be launched in Steyning

Leading digital communications company O2 has announced work to bring its 4G service to Steyning as well as improving its 2G and 3G network.

The work will start the week commencing Monday, May 29.

Upon completion, customers should see new service in the following weeks.

During the work, there may be times when a customer’s signal experiences intermittent service. Customers can download the O2 TU Go app which enables them to make and receive calls on any WiFi-connected device using their mobile number.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer, Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Steyning will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet.

“They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling. For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

O2 currently offers 4G in over 11,000 towns and cities across the UK and spends the equivalent of £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.

For more information about 4G on O2 please visit www.o2.co.uk/4G.