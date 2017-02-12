‘Extravagant’ proposals on the rise, survey finds

Asking for a partner’s hand in marriage was once considered a private and intimate act.

But a new study indicates that may no longer be the case, after finding a growing trend towards extravagant public proposals.

The Valentine’s Day study for the florists Interflora, which sought views from 1,500 unmarried male and female couples across the UK, found almost two thirds (61 per cent) of those questioned plan to propose, or would like to be proposed to, in a public location to ensure maximum attention.

Popular locations include an exotic beach (22 per cent), the place they first met (8 per cent), restaurants (7 per cent) or a famous landmark (7 per cent).

The study also found a number of extravagant proposal ideas including, baking a “proposal cake” containing a ring or organising a flash mob proposal.

Of those surveyed 40 per cent say there is more pressure than ever to deliver a unique and memorable event as part of a proposal while 25 per cent of those questioned say an extravagant proposal would make them more likely to say ‘yes’.

Meanwhile 15 per cent claim they would turn down a “thoughtless” proposal outright!

Erica Nicholson, of Interflora, said: “With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we wanted to find out whether the humble proposal has evolved, and if the internet trend of setting up and filming an extravagant proposal is actually something people here in the UK are interested in.

“Fascinatingly, it is, and as our research highlighted, in many cases, popping the question is becoming as much of an event as the wedding itself, with people going to great lengths to ensure their proposal is as special as possible”.

Interflora has conducted a nationwide search for the country’s most original proposal idea. The winner was determined by a public vote and that lucky person’s Ultimate Proposal dream came true in time for Valentine’s Day 2017.

