Exhibition: Southwick Camera Club 65th anniversary

An exhibition celebrating the 65th anniversary of Southwick Camera Club is going on show for two days.

Manor Cottage Heritage Centre is hosting the exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, 10.30am to 4pm.

Concrete Age by Bill Wisden

Mary Candy, chairman of Southwick Society, which runs the heritage centre, said: “We are delighted to host this exhibition for Southwick Camera Club to celebrate their 65th anniversary.

“The club has made a great contribution to community life in Southwick and it is always a great joy to see their superb pictures.

“This is an exhibition by local people with a great enthusiasm for photography. The Southwick Society is very pleased to be able to support another local organisation.

“The cottage will also contain local history displays and we invite everybody to come and enjoy all that the cottage has to offer.”

Keep Your Distance by John Ellis

Southwick Camera Club was formed in 1952 to enable photographers in the area to share their images and help each other to develop their camera skills.

The club grew and thrived and is now celebrating with this exhibition of images spanning the years from the 1950s to the present day.

There will be a great range of different images, showing how styles have changed over time, and the exhibition will feature work by past and present members.

The club has just completed another successful year with members doing well in regional photographic competitions and meets regularly with many events for members.

Admission to the exhibition is free but donations are invited to help maintain the historic Manor Cottage, a 15th century house at 16/18 Southwick Street, opposite Southwick Square. The house was restored by the Southwick Society.

Southwick Camera Club meets at Southwick Community Centre, just up the road from Manor Cottage.