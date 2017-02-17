Even milder weather set to arrive in Sussex

Above average mild weather is due to arrive in Sussex over the weekend, with Monday seeing a top temperature of 14degC.

For most of this week temperatures have been up to 9 or 10 degC, already mild for the time of year.

However, the Met Office forecast for today (Friday February 17) is - after a cloudy but mostly dry start to the day some brighter spells are likely to develop perhaps with some sunshine in places. Light winds everywhere and feeling very mild.

Over the weekend there could be some light rain, but by Monday, although it’s set to be overcast, it will feel warmer, peaking at 14degC.

The longer range forecast is that as we head through the end of February and into March, it’s likely that we’ll see milder and more unsettled conditions continuing.

The driest conditions will be in the South-East at times.

In any lighter winds between weather systems, though, there will be a chance of overnight frost and fog.

Overall, temperatures will most likely be above average for mid to late February, however in the strong winds, it’ll feel colder at times.