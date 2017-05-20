Eva’s card design is named regional winner

A budding young artist from Steyning has been named as one of the regional winners in Royal Mail’s children’s Christmas Stamp Design Competition.

Eva Coles, aged 10, from Upper Beeding Primary School, had her design chosen as one of the best from thousands across the South East region.

Eva’s entry will now go through to the next stage of the competition where local judges will select the top two designs from the South East region to go through to the final.

Judges for the South East region will include Hedley Swain, south east area director of Arts Council England, Kelly Tolhurst MP, Claire Spreadbury, head of features for the Press Association, Caroline Wright, director general of British Educational Suppliers Association, and Tony Fox, Royal Mail operations director.

Royal Mail has received more than 200,000 entries from children aged 4-11 years-old across the UK in response to the question: ‘What does the Christmas season mean to you?’.

Both winning designs will have to be approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

There will be two winning pictures - one to appear on a 1st Class stamp, the other on a 2nd Class stamp.

The two winners will be announced in the summer and the stamps will go on sale on November 7.

