Epic challenge in aid of children’s charity

Shoreham businessman Andrew Nash has completed a tough charity challenge, raising money for Brighton-based children’s charity Rockinghorse.

Andrew, the managing director of Sussex Promotions in Shoreham, took part in a Lands End to John O’Groats cycle challenge in September, completing a 984-mile journey. He was raising money for the charity in memory of his friend Mo Barling.

Andrew raised £5,299. The funds raised have enabled the charity to purchase three mobile entertainment units for the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital (the Alex) based in Brighton, that can be used in waiting areas and on the wards.

The final leg of Andrew’s journey was complete when he was invited Andrew to join Rockinghorse at the Alex just before Christmas to officially reveal the entertainment stations.

Andrew said: “The ride was part-inspired through the loss of a dear friend, Mo Barling. She was matron of the A&E department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, and as a mum to three boys was often involved in paediatrics. In discussion with Rockinghorse and some of the staff at the Alex, I set about raising the funds needed for a mobile entertainment solution that could be used in waiting areas and on the wards.”

