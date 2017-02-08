Children were on song to raise the roof at O2 Arena

A group of 10 and 11-year-olds have taken part in one of the largest school choir concerts in the world.

Twenty-one youngsters from Years 5 and 6 at Glebe Primary School, in Southwick, travelled to the O2 Arena, in London, to sing in one of the Young Voices concerts.

Surrounded by 7,000 children from schools all over the south-east, the Glebe youngsters belted their way through a collection of pop songs which they had been rehearsing since before Christmas.

There were some golden oldies, such as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, which was a hit for Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967, and a medley of rock songs from the likes of Queen, Led Zepplin and AC/DC.

More recent songs included Shake it Up by Taylor Swift, Hello by Adele, and others by artists such as Coldplay.

The trip was organised by Allison Godfrey, upper Key Stage 2 phase leader.

Among the other teachers to join the group was Andy Baker.

Mr Baker described the O2 as having a “truly electric atmosphere” – made even livelier by the musicians, beatboxers and dancers.

He said: “It was genuinely inspirational.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience to be part of a choir of over 7,000 voices – it made you feel really quite emotional.”

As for the children, Isabelle Lindley, of Year 5, said: “It was absolutely brilliant!” and Jorja Wood added: “I still can’t believe that I sang at the O2! The whole day was amazing and I never want to forget it.”

