Brooklands Lake has been drained to allow the council to work out how much silt is in it.

It was emptied on Friday and will be refilled tomorrow by Worthing Borough Council, after a topographical plan has been produced.

The moves comes after Worthing Borough Council cabinet members last year voted to remove 10,000 cubic metres of silt from the lake, thought to have caused annual issues with toxic blue-green algae.

The plans could cost up to £850,000, but questions remain over how the work will be funded with the council seeking finicial support from other interested parties.

It is thought the algae could have been responsible for the death of wildlife living in the lake.

The lake, which was last dredged in 1995, acts as a flood relief for surrounding areas as well as being a popular beauty spot.

Worthing Borough Council tweeted about the situation on Sunday and asked people to keep children and pets away from the lake while water levels are low.

The work had been scheduled to take place at the end of January, but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.