Bridge closure is announced

A major flood defence scheme that will significantly reduce flood risk to over 2,300 properties in Shoreham and East Lancing has taken a step towards completion this week, with piling works at two of the project’s ten phases now finished.

The huge jack-up barge, that has been working to install one of the new tidal flood defence piled walls in the town centre since November, will leave the site next week having completed its phase of the work.

Three of the planned ten construction phases have been worked on since the project started in October, 2016.

The scheme will significantly improve the current ageing flood defences, and when the whole project is complete in 2018 it will reduce the tidal flood risk to thousands of homes and a significant number of commercial properties in the area, as well as protecting important local infrastructure such as the road network, railway line, and Shoreham Airport.

Russell Long, flood team leader at the Environment Agency, said: “Work on the scheme is progressing well, and further phases of work are set to begin later in the year. We are aware of the impact that the development of these schemes can have on local communities, and we thank the residents of Shoreham for their understanding.

“The Adur Ferry Bridge will need to closed for a few hours when the jack-up barge leaves Shoreham next week (week commencing February 27), and shuttle buses will be provided during this time. Exact timings of this operation will depend on weather and site conditions, and we will do all we can to keep the community informed of our plans. I’d encourage residents to monitor @EnvAgencySE on Twitter, go to www.shorehamadurtidalwalls.co.uk, or visit the project’s visitor centre to find out more.”

The Shoreham scheme’s dedicated project visitor centre is at Beach Green Car Park, Shoreham, and is open between noon and 5pm on weekdays.

