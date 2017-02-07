End-of-terrace house in popular area

This two bedroom end-of-terrace house is situated in a popular area in West Worthing.

The property, in Elm Grove, is in need of updating and modernisation throughout, and is offered with no ongoing chain.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and WC.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom/shower room/WC.

Outside, the good-size rear garden is laid partly to lawn with a garden shed.

The front garden could be converted to provide off-road parking.

The property is situated close to shops and schools, with West Worthing railway station also nearby.

There will be an open house at the property on Saturday, February 18, from 11am to 1pm.

Guide Price £225,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk