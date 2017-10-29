Elmcroft care home’s Memory Walk for charityu

Care home residents were recently joined by staff and members of the public in a 3.8 mile walk to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The joint effort, which set off from Elmcroft care home, involved a route around the home to Southwick Square, and raised £160 for charity.

The ‘memory walk’ is a nationwide event backed by the Alzheimer’s Society, which helps fund research into dementia and care for sufferers. According to the charity, some 225,000 people develop dementia each year – roughly one every three minutes.

Monica Donald, manager at Elmcroft care home, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took part and raised money for such a fantastic charity. This includes the staff, residents and family members.”

“Our residents enjoyed the day and were very proud to participate in the walk, especially those who are living with dementia in the care home. They found it very meaningful to be part of the walk and to be able to contribute to it.”