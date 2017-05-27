Egg-ceptional educational fun for Towers school

Pupils at The Towers Convent School have been enjoying educational activities designed to help them learn more about chicks and eggs.

Mrs Clare Trelfa, headmistress, said: “The Juniors have had a very exciting week with the arrival of the eagerly awaited eggs, which caused a great stir among staff and pupils alike. The whole community found itself glued to the “chick cam” watching and waiting as each chick hatched and made its first hesitant steps. It has been a perfect opportunity for our boys and girls to learn to about the life cycle of hens and how to rear chicks as well as enhancing their understanding of the miracle of new life. No doubt the chicks will worm their way even further into pupils’ hearts next week when they will have the chance to hold them.”

Learning about chicks and eggs

