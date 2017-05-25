VIDEO: Southwick station artwork unveiled

Stunning new artwork created for Southwick railway station has been officially unveiled.

Southern Rail was looking for a way to brighten up the Victorian station, so Shoreham Port organised and funded the project.

The grand opening ceremony at Southwick Railway Station. Pictures: Derek Martin DM17525242a

Young people from Adur and Worthing produced the charity-themed artwork while they were on the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme last summer.

Concordia, a charity committed to supporting communities through volunteering, has been running NCS in the area since 2012.

Fiona Callender, volunteer and development manager, said: “We absolutely love what we do. We offer unique experiences for young people to gain new skills and make great friends. We believe young people have the power to change their world.

“The National Citizen Service is a British voluntary personal and social development programme for 15 to 17-year-olds in England and Northern Ireland.

Volunteers from Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station with some of the students DM17525291a

“During 2016, more than 200 teenagers said yes to NCS in the Worthing and Adur area and graduated from their once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

There were three teams of students involved, each creating their own piece.

Team Spirit chose to raise awareness of Dogs Trust and Shoreham Mental Health Association, which runs Corner House Resource Centre in Southwick.

They said: “As part of this we conducted a survey with members of the public around Southwick. We visited Shoreham Harbour to find out about the fascinating history and current function of the harbour. We also visited the Shoreham Dogs Trust.”

Fiona Callender from Concordia with Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham DM17525285a

Team Chargers decided to highlight Guild Care, which supports families and individuals with dementia.

They said: “We chose to raise awareness of the charity because it was close to our hearts as some of our team members had a family member with dementia.

“We visited Guild Care in Goring to understand the fantastic work that they do. Everyone pulled together to make the artwork.”

Team Ganadores chose to raise awareness of the RNLI as it has ‘a distinct significance’ in the coastal town. They hope promoting it at the station will help to bring the voluntary service to the attention of people living inland.

Some of the students showing Guild Care representatives their artwork DM17525301a

They said: “A train station is usually at the heart of a town and a big part of the community. However, it is often overlooked and used mainly by busy commuters who simply pass through.

“This project seeks to display and celebrate relationships between Shoreham Port, Southern Rail and the RNLI in the community of Southwick with a special focus on bringing Southwick station to life.”

Some of the graduates cut a ribbon to officially launch the artwork, watched by representatives from the charities and supporters of the project.

David Simmons, Adur district and West Sussex county councillor for Southwick, said: “The young people should be deservedly proud, not only for what they have done but the quality of it. It is amazing what they have produced.”