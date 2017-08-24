UPDATE: Twice as many students make the grade at Sir Robert Woodard Academy

Students at Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The academy said double the number of students had made the grade compared to last year, which means they got an A*-C or equivalent for their GCSEs in the core subjects.

Students with their results

Newly appointed principal Kieran Scanlon said students across all abilities had done ‘really well’.

He said: “Nearly a fifth of students have achieved an A*-A in English – which is incredible. And it is a great platform for future improvements in our drive to become an outstanding academy.

“What we have achieved across the academy shows the quality of the teachers.”

English results were the strongest at the academy in Upper Boundstone Lane, Sompting, which specialises in performing arts, with a 53 per cent strong pass rate and a 63 per cent good pass rate.

Maths had a 53 per cent good pass rate and 70 per cent of students achieved an A* to C grade in science.

There were many individual success stories, including Megan Bowden, who achieved nine As and A*s.

She is planning to stay on at sixth form to study biology, psychology, maths and philosophy A-levels.

Abbie Cartwright achieved nine As and A*s. She will also stay on for A-levels at the academy.

Pleased students with their results

Noah Simmonds achieved eight As and A*s and will study music, physics, history and maths at the academy’s sixth form.

Alexandra Butterfill also achieved eight As and A*s and plans to do french, performing arts, English and psychology at the sixth form.

Another outstanding performance is of Calin Burcin, who came to the UK from Romania just two years ago not speaking English fluently.

He achieved the equivalent of an A in English and also gained no less than seven additional good passes in other subjects.

Abbie Rose

A spokesman said: “We are especially proud of him, and recognise all the extra work he has put in to reach this level of attainment in such a short time.

“In addition to their GCSE results, SRWA has also made big improvements in their outcomes, with double the number of students making the grade compared to last year, which means they got an A*-C or equivalent for their GCSEs in the core subjects of: English, maths, science, a language and a humanity.”

Another high achiever at the academy was Abbie Rose.

The 16-year-old, who lives in Rossiter Road, Lancing, achieved five A*s, four As and one B.

She said: “I am really happy and surprised. I worked hard but I never expected to get these results.

“I am going to Worthing College in September to do A-levels and plan on going to university – but I’m not sure what I want to do yet.”

Jack Taylor

Another high achiever, Megan Bowden, 16, of Monks Close, Lancing, achieved three A*s, five As, and one B.

“I am really happy and overwhelmed, I was not expecting it,” she said.

Her science teacher Miss English said Megan had ‘got the outcome she deserved’.

“She got high results throughout the year,” she added.

Megan is due to start sixth form at the academy in September and her future goal is to be a children’s nurse.

Jack Taylor, 16, of Wembley Avenue, Lancing, achieved a remarkable top grade 9 result in English literature, two A*s, four As and two Bs.

His goal is to go to university and his dream is to have a high position in the police force.

“I am really pleased – I worked really hard and so did the teachers,” he said.

“They stayed late many times and came in early, especially English teachers.

“The teachers are great here – I am going to do A-levels at the sixth form here.”

Tamsin Buchanan-Snare, 16, of Third Avenue, Lancing, achieved three A*s, three As and three Bs.

As a dance enthusiast her goal is to do something within the industry.

She said: “I am really happy with my results, especially science and maths, which have never been my strongest.

“I am especially pleased with my English and dance results. I am going to study dance and musical theatre at Worthing College.”

The new GCSE results are graded from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade.

The new grades signal that more challenging content has been studied.

English and maths are graded from 9 to 1 this year, and all others are A* to G.

