Superb results for Steyning Grammar – especially George!

Steyning Grammar School has reported record GCSE results, with one student securing a perfect Further Maths score.

Some 74 per cent of students earned grade 4-9 passes in both maths and English, an achievement described as “superb” given the increased difficulty of these subjects. This was an increase of 5 per cent on last year’s A*-C results.

Headteacher NIck Wergan with George O'Dell - picture by Tom Packer

Seperately, 78 per cent made the grade in maths and 84 per cent in English.

When it came to the top grades, 28 per cent earned grades 7-9 in maths and 25 per cent in English.

An impressive 6 per cent earned the top grade 9.

There were record results in science, with 74 per cent achieving two GCSEs at grades A*-C. As for the top grades, 58 per cent earned A*/A in physics, 50 per cent in biology and 42 per cent in chemistry.

GCSE results at Steyning Grammar School - picture by Tom Packer SUS-170824-175021001

Every single student who studied photography earned an A*-C, with excellent performances in art and design (95 per cent), music (95 per cent), economics (94 per cent), travel and tourism BTEC (92 per cent for A*-C equivalent), business (88 per cent) and geography (84 per cent).

Eighty students gained at least five A*/A including grades 7-9 in their results, and a record 15 students secured the top grades in every subject they entered.

These students were: Jameel Rogers, Hannah Wadey, Nina Veale, Sarah Rogers, Simisola Ogunjimi, George O’Dell, Rosy McGee, Tara McCallion, Sam Lazenby, Aimee Johnston, Amelia Hamlet, Noah Griffin, Joel Boyd, Katie Appleton and James Adeosun.

George put in a particularly spectacular performance, getting a perfect score in Further Maths Level 2 - one of only nine students nationwide to do so.

GCSE results at Steyning Grammar School - picture by Tom Packer SUS-170824-175032001

He missed out on a perfect score in his maths GCSE paper by just 1 per cent.

Headteacher NIck Wergan said: “It takes seriously hard work to achieve Steyning Grammar School’s best ever GCSE results - and I am proud of every student.

“We ask our students to have the highest expectations of themselves and they have met that challenge this year with style, showing the grit and growth mindset needed for such success.

“Well done to each of them - and a huge thank you to our dedicated staff team for their guidance and commitment.

GCSE results at Steyning Grammar School - picture by Tom Packer SUS-170824-175043001

“We believe in supporting students with both the highest academic aspirations and our passionate belief in developing the Learning Characteristics to flourish - to be happy and successful.

“These GCSE results reap the rewards of this hard work and unlock exciting next journeys for each of our students. Congratulations and thank you to each and every one. “

Deputy headteacher Nat Nicol said: “These are a remarkable set of results from a remarkable group of young people.

“I’d like to thank all of the teaching and pastoral staff that made these results possible.

“At SGS we are about more than just academic results, we aim to develop all of our students academically and socially so that they have the skills to confidently sit exams, and enter the world of further education or work once they leave us; this is a cohort who have certainly shown that this is possible.

“Huge congratulations to you all.”