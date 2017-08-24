Sir Robert Woodard Academy results a ‘great platform for future improvements’

Students at Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The academy’s new principal Kieran Scanlon, who officially starts this September, said students across all abilities had done ‘really well’.

Students with their results

He said: “Nearly a fifth of students have achieved an A* – which is incredible. And it is a great platform for future improvements.

“What we have achieved across the academy shows the quality of the teachers – English in particular.

“Performing arts also had an impressive 80 per cent pass rate.”

English results were the strongest at the academy in Upper Boundstone Lane, Sompting, with a 53 per cent strong pass rate and a 63 per cent good pass rate.

Maths had a 53 per cent good pass rate and 70 per cent of students achieved an A* to C grade in science.

One of the academy’s high achievers included Abbie Rose.

The 16-year-old, who lives in Rossiter Road, Lancing, achieved five A*s, four A’s and one B.

She said: “I am really happy and surprised. I worked hard but I never expected to get these results.

Abbie Rose

“I am going to Worthing College in September to do A-levels and plan on going to university – but I’m not sure what I want to do yet.”

Another high achiever, Megan Bowden, 16, of Monks Close, Lancing, achieved three A*s, five A’s, and one B.

“I am really happy and overwhelmed, I was not expecting it,” she said.

Her science teacher Miss English said Megan had ‘got the outcome she deserved’.

Jack Taylor

“She got high results throughout the year,” she added.

Megan is due to start sixth form at the academy in September and her future goal is to be a children’s nurse.

Jack Taylor, 16, of Wembley Avenue, Lancing, achieved two A*s, four A’s and one B.

His goal is to go to university and get a high position in the police force.

“I am really pleased – I worked really hard and so did the teachers,” he said.

“They stayed late many times and came in early, especially English teachers.

Tamsin Buchanan-Snare

“The teachers are great here – I am going to do A-levels at the sixth form here.”

Tamsin Buchanan-Snare, 16, of Third Avenue, Lancing, achieved three A*s, three A’s and three B’s.

As a dance enthusiast her goal is to do something within the industry.

She said: “I am really happy with my results, especially science and maths, which have never been my strongest.

“I am especially pleased with my English and dance results. I am going to study dance and musical theatre at Worthing College.”

The new GCSE results are graded from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade.

The new grades signal that more challenging content has been studied.

English and maths are graded from 9 to 1 this year, and all others are A* to G.

