School creates willow dome for outdoor learning

Girls at The Towers School, in Upper Beeding, took part in an eco-building project to build a ‘live willow dome’ on their school field.

This will be used by the students as an outdoor recreational room and learning zone.

The initial concept, planning and organisation took place during the school’s lunchtime eco-club meeting.

The club then went on to harvest willow at Gatwick as a part of the Gatwick Greenspace Partnership project, where the girls learnt how to coppice, about woodland ecosystems and woodland management.

Clare Trelfa, headmistress, said: “Then, with the help and guidance of The Sussex Wildlife Trust, we embraced the frosty elements, had great fun and built our dome.”

