President Trump made into a superhero by college student

American president Donald Trump has been turned into a superhero by a communication design degree student from Northbrook College.

Sam McIntosh has transformed the President into the ‘Supreme Superhero Defender of the USA’, and the comic is now on sale on Comixology, a leading comic shop website owned by Amazon.

The idea of turning Trump into a superhero came to Sam when he was watching a YouTube video of cheetahs running through the African plains.

Sam said: “It had slow motion, exciting camera angles... I realised I was basically viewing a dream sequence in the mind of Donald Trump as he sleeps.

“Even unconscious and at rest, the level of dynamism and potency in his mind is beyond what most humans could withstand, and this grand power will descend upon the errant brow of any sunken pretenders who might threaten the United States of America.

“The comic took three months to draw, colour and letter, and I learned some very useful things in making it. It was quite a tall order by the end, but it was a lot of fun.”

Sam’s ultimate goal is to release a complete series of comics and some graphic novels.

He said: “I’m scripting a project at the moment that has quite a serious tone, based on Genghis Khan and the empires of the world.”

Sam’s comic ‘Donald Trump’ is on sale at www.comixology.co.uk

