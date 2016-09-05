Port volunteers help science bus project to become a reality

Shoreham Port engineering staff volunteered on a project to provide an educational science bus for a school.

Last year, deputy head teacher and Key Stage 2 leader at Mile Oak Primary School Martin Cooper contacted Shoreham Port about an educational science bus which would be available to use by the school’s pupils and other neighbouring schools.

Martin needed help laying the foundations for the bus and constructing steps and a path up to the bus and Ryan Baker, Keith Wadey and Piran Armes from the engineering team at the port volunteered their services.

After months of planning Keith and Piran were finally able to carry out the work over an eight-day period in August. Despite the hot weather Keith and Piran completed the work on time.

Martin Cooper said: “We are so excited that the bus is now on our school field. It was fundamental to the success of the project that the bus had a purpose built platform to rest on.

“Shoreham Port not only built the platform but also constructed a path and steps to access the bus.

“They even added a disabled ramp to make the bus accessible to all. Mile Oak Primary School would like to thank Keith and Piran for their hard work on the project and to Shoreham Port for facilitating the whole project.”

Piran Armes, engineering technician at Shoreham Port, added: “It was great for us to get involved in a project that’s going to benefit the schools in the local area.

“The idea of an outdoor area to learn is becoming more appealing to schools and it was brilliant that Shoreham Port were able to use our technical skills to design and build this open-air space.

“We really enjoyed getting stuck into an informative project. Brighton and Hove Council and Mile Oak Primary School were extremely pleased with the end result.

“I hope the children will enjoy and appreciate the steps and path as much as the science bus!”

Katie Orchin, marketing and communications executive at the port, said: “This was always going to be an ambitious project and all credit to those involved who managed to get the project completed before the start of the new school term.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.