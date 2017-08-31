PICTURES: Race for Life on Shoreham Beach

Organisers of a school Race for Life could not believe the staggering result.

Teacher Sally Kisby, who planned the event for Shoreham Beach Primary School with her key stage two sports leaders, had been concerned it might be too ambitious.

But with help from Shoreham Academy and Sir Robert Woodard Academy, and lots of parents, the day was a huge success and a total of £4,314.14 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

Head teacher Bob Woodman said: “The children were extremely excited about it and the atmosphere of the day was wonderful.

“Vicky, from Cancer Research, was very impressed by all the children’s attitudes and determination. She is stunned that we managed to raise £4,314.”

The idea came about because a member of staff had been diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing gruelling chemotherapy for six months.

Children and staff were buzzing with excitement and pride, as the whole school prepared to race around the beach.

The sports leaders had arranged for T-shirts to be designed and printed for the children to wear and they were able to choose from 2km, 3km and 5km routes.

Staff from Shoreham Beach Primary and sports leaders from Shoreham Academy and Sir Robert Woodard joined in the run, offering support and guidance en route.

More than 60 volunteers, including parents, grandparents and governors, lined the streets as marshals.

Following the race, each class planned and ran fundraising stalls for family and friends to visit. Children from years three to six also planned multi-skill activity stations for the lower school pupils to try.

Teacher Coco Swanson said: “It was a fantastic whole school community event and all children were included and involved throughout the day.”

