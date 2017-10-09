PICTURES: Hundreds celebrate at college graduation

Hundreds of students, staff and guests celebrated at Northbrook MET college’s annual graduation ceremony on Friday at Worthing Assembly Hall.

Nearly 400 students graduated from Northbrook MET’s university level courses this year.

A college spokesman said: “The guest of honour was Professor Sally Brown who gave an inspiring speech to the students about how studying a degree opens up both personal and professional horizons and helps graduates to look at the world in new and different ways. She also encouraged the students to give thanks to the people who had supported them along the way, including family and friends.”

Sally is Emerita Professor at Leeds Beckett University where she was, until July 2010, Pro-Vice Chancellor (academic). She is also Visiting Professor at the Universities of Plymouth, South Wales, Edge Hill and Liverpool John Moores. She was formerly a Visiting Professor at James Cook University, the University of Central Queensland and the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

She holds an Honorary Doctorate from Plymouth University and an Honorary D.Litt. from Kingston University. A further Honorary Doctorate will be awarded in October 2017 by Edinburgh Napier University.

The spokesman added: “The atmosphere was celebratory with the graduates cheering their classmates as they each went up to the stage. Afterwards, graduate Sharon Huls gave a rousing ‘Vote of Thanks’ speech on behalf of the students.”

Chief executive Nick Juba presented six outstanding achievement awards to: Catherine Coombs (textile design), Pippa Lowen (theatre production), Aimee Montague (music), Clementine Pointer (media), Joshua Best (motorsport) and Lauren May (professional studies).

Worthing mayor and mayoress Alex and Fran Harman, MPs Sir Peter Bottomley and Tim Loughton, and business and charity representatives attended.