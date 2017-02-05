Ice worlds come to life for students

Teachers found a fun way to bring ice words to life for their pupils.

Headmistress Clare Trelfa said junior school pupils at The Towers Convent School in Upper Beeding had been embracing their new topic, called Ice Worlds.

The chilly weather did not dampen their spirits and if anything, proved the ideal conditions for learning about life in Antarctica.

The excitement started with the delivery of a strange parcel and a video letter.

In the parcel, the pupils found some ice eggs and a message from the scientist, asking them to solve the mystery of the ice eggs.

Soon afterwards, pupils began to prepare for a possible expedition to Antarctica by learning the skills to walk safely in a blizzard.

To practice and test their newly-acquired skills, they were given the opportunity to go ice skating to practise their skating skills.

The pupils gave the trip a ten out of ten rating because they felt it really developed their skating skills.

They said it was great fun because they were able to do lots of things on the ice and even the older girls could use penguins to help them if they were struggling to stay upright.

They were having so much fun, they wanted to stay longer on the ice than the session allowed but they at least had the pleasure of an ‘amazing’ hot chocolate to look forward to afterwards.

Mrs Trelfa said: “They cannot wait to unravel the ice egg mystery further.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Sussex Newspapers – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.