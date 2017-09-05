Head teacher leaves Worthing primary school

The head teacher of a Worthing primary school has decided to leave to ‘pursue new opportunities’, a spokesman from West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

Head teacher Jonathan Grover decided over the holiday to leave Downsbrook Primary School, in Dominion Road, Worthing, the spokesman said.

The Chair of Governors wrote to parents yesterday (Monday, September 4) to inform them of the news, said the spokesman.

The spokesman said: “We have been working with governors over the summer period to secure the leadership of Jon Parsons as interim head teacher.

“Mr Parsons is an experienced leader who is on secondment to Downsbrook Primary School from White Meadows Primary Academy, Littlehampton, until a permanent arrangement is made.

“Downsbrook also has the support of an experienced head teacher from West Park Church of England Primary School during this period.”

Pupils returned to the school after the summer holidays today.

The Herald has approached the school for a comment.