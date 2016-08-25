GCSE Results: Sir Robert Woodard Academy

Improvement was the word of the day as pupils at Sir Robert Woodard Academy celebrated their GCSE results.

According to the school, for the third year in succession the results improved, with English and maths results 10 per cent better than last year.

Students at Sir Robert Woodard Academy picking up their GCSE results

Other curricular areas including performing arts, physical education and health and social care achieved 100 per cent A*-C pass rates.

Other strong areas included Art and Design, 94 per cent, Dance, 94 per cent, science, 80 per cent and French, which has seen its pass rate triple over the past two years to 73 per cent.

David Simmons, the Chair of the Academy’s Council said: “As an Academy that already has many areas of excellence in both teaching and examination results, these latest figures are an endorsement of our innovation and determination to be outstanding right across the curriculum.

“I would like to congratulate all of the staff and students at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy for the hard work and dedication that has led up to this excellent set of results in this year’s GCSE examinations. Well done!”

Students that have performed especially well include James Robbins, who got six A*s and one A and Shaun Miskelly, who got five A*s and four As.

Their Progress 8 score, a new government measurement which shows how much a student has improved from primary to secondary school, was a very strong +0.11. Read here to explain what this means.

At the academy the most improved students were Blu Lewis (+2.54 and three Bs and five Cs) and Talia Van Houghton (+2.64 and one A *, four As and three Bs).

The Principal, Peter Midwinter, said ‘Once again we have improved upon the previous year’s results and are now set to continue upon this pathway of improving the life chances of the students within our growing community.’

