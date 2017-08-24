Search
GCSE Results: Shoreham College celebrates best grades in school’s history

Proud students Anna Braddick, Aphra Saunders, Isabel Manson and Rosie Broom
‘Thrilled’ students and staff at Shoreham College are celebrating the best GCSE results ever recorded in the school’s history.

The school said the results were a testament to the hard work of both pupils and staff.