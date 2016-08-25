GCSE results: Shoreham College

Pupils receiving their GCSE results at Shoreham College today achieved higher grades than the previous year.

Just under 90 per cent of students attained five GCSE’s at A* to C grades.

Big smiles from Madeline O'Meara and Alasdair Tennent

Seven departments celebrated 100 per cent of pupils achieving A* to C results.

Pupils performed better than expected, achieving 20 per cent higher than was predicted in terms of A* to C grades across all subjects.

Alasdair Tennent secured what he needed to go to UTC at Silverstone to study for a Baccalaureate in High Performance Technologies.

He said: “I’ve done it! I’m really pleased.

Ashleigh Phipps, Alex Griffiths, Lottie Bentham and Madeline O'Meara

“I got into college and passed all my subjects which is great.”

He said he was excited to be going to ‘the capital of the sport in the UK’.

Mrs Tennent said: “We always believed he could do it and he has.”

Lottie Bentham achieved some of the most impressive value added results the College has seen, achieving two or three grades higher than was predicted in some subjects.

Alasdair Tennent looks at his results

She said: “I’m really chuffed. I passed maths so I’m really happy.”

She will study A-Levels in Art and Textiles and a BTEC in Drama at Varndean College.

Timothy James, who achieved seven A* and A grades, will now go on to study Mathematics, Physics, and Computer Science at Sussex Downs.

He said: “I’m very happy with that. I got A*’s in all the subjects I’m going to continue with.” Although he was pleased that all the hard work was over, he said: “In my experience, A levels look even harder!”

Happy students hugging

Madeline O’Meara said she was happy to achieve 8 A* and A grades.

She will go on to study A-levels in Early Modern History, Mathematics, Politics and Sociology A-levels at Varndean College.

Richard Taylor-West, Headmaster of Shoreham College, said: “It is excellent to see that our results continue to be on an upward curve, bucking national trends, and I was particularly delighted that this happened with a year group whose performance was significantly better than standardised data suggested it might be.

“What is particularly pleasing is the value added- a significant number of our pupils, both boys and girls, achieved two grades above those predictions, which is outstanding.

“There are always things to reflect upon – complacency is not an option. Our academic year truly begins the moment we receive a fresh set of results, as we plan for the future and focus on what needs to be done for the next Year 11.

“We are very happy today and we will celebrate these results.”

