GCSE Results: Shoreham Academy

Pupils and staff at Shoreham Academy are celebrating the school’s best ever GCSE results today.

Results revealed that 60 per cent of students achieved five or more A* to C grades, including in maths and English.

High achieving Shoreham Academy pupils

Grades in English were particularly strong, with 88% of pupils attaining a C grade or above.

There were many high achievers, with ten pupils attaining ten or more A* or As.

Anxious pupils gathered at 10am to open their results envelopes in the school hall together.

Thomas Perry found out that he had achieved 13 A* to A GCSE’s, including five A* grades.

Katie Gilbert, Ellie Hollis, Millie Aitken and Daniel Walford

He said: “I’m over the moon at the moment. I thought I would do well in some of them, but in others I wasn’t expecting such good grades.

“I’m most proud of getting an A in Latin.”

Ellie Hollis also attained five A* grades, as well as six A’s.

She said: “I feel good, I did better than I was expecting so I’m very happy.

Ellen Naumann-Edwards said: "I'm overwhelmed"

“I’m really pleased with my A* in Spanish because I want to do that at University.” She hopes to study a combination of Spanish and Law at the University of Exeter or Aberystwyth in the future.

Daniel Walford opened his envelope to find that he had achieved eight A* grades, four A’s and a B, as well as passing his silver arts award and achieving an AS level in general studies.

“I was slightly disappointed as I wanted to get all A* grades. But I’m relieved it’s all over to be honest.

“I don’t have any plans yet to celebrate tonight but I’m going to have a stress free day for the first time in two years.”

Ellen Naumann-Edwards, who achieved two A* grades and ten A* to A grades overall, said: “I’m overwhelmed, I can’t believe it really.”

Alex Apps attained six A* grades and six A’s.

He said of his results; “They’re really good. I was a little bit surprised.

“I’m most proud of my A* in further additional science.”

Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: “I am tremendously proud that once again the academy has risen to the challenge and demonstrated sustained improvement for a third consecutive year.

“This is all down to the dedication and support of our staff team, who have worked to ensure our students reach their potential, and of course to our students, who can be proud that all their efforts and perseverance have paid off.”

David Oakes, the Vice Principal leading on Key Stage 4, said: “These results are testament to the hard work of all our students, who should be proud of all they have achieved.

“It is particularly pleasing that we have significantly reduced the achievement gap between those eligible for Pupil Premium and their more advantaged peers, and that our top performers have secured an excellent number of As and A*s.”

Shoreham Academy were not yet able to give information about the school’s Progress 8 scores.

