Search
Created with Sketch.

GCSE Results: Grades to be proud of at Steyning Grammar School

Zoe Rainford, Maya Taylor-Cook and Ella Sweasey with their GCSE results
Zoe Rainford, Maya Taylor-Cook and Ella Sweasey with their GCSE results

Year 11 students at Steyning Grammar school are ‘thrilled’ to have achieved record results in this year’s GCSEs.

The school said that while exams were ‘undoubtedly increasing in their difficulty’, this was a set of results to be proud of.