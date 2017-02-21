Former Worthing student’s public proposal

Ex-Northbrook College student Christopher Ryan proposed to his girlfriend at his passing out parade at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Worthing got down on one knee to propose to fellow Northbrook student Jasmine Markwick, 20, from Littlehampton, following the ceremony in the south west. They met on Northbrook’s ‘Entry to Uniformed Services’ course in 2013 to 2014. Christopher will remain at HMS Raleigh for the coming weeks.

