Davison High School breaks record as students celebrate 77 per cent pass rate

There was a lot to celebrate at Davison CE High School for Girls as 77 per cent of students achieved at least five A* to C grades in their GCSEs, and broke their own record of high achievers.

The good news continued, as 70 per cent of students achieved five A* to C grades or equivalent, including English and maths.

Davison High School results. Tabitha Lennox (left) achieved 11 A and A* grades, including a 9 in maths, and Ruby Harkness-Cowlyn got all grades C or above including an A* in chemistry

There were also 64 high-flying girls who got five or more A* or A grades or equivalent – a new school record – of which 18 achieved 10 or more.

Headteacher Chris Keating said: “I would like to congratulate our students on achieving such positive results. It is wonderful to see that their hard work has paid such dividends. To have achieved such high quality results at a time when the bar has definitely been raised is remarkable.”

This comes as the Government introduced a new numeric marking system for English and maths, where 9 is highest and 1 is lowest, with 4 being a pass. Getting a 9 is harder than an A*.

Among the top achievers were Molly Tavender, who achieved the equivalent of nine A*s and two As.

Friends Leanne Payne, 16, and Zoe Herbert, 16, celebrate their GCSE results at Davison High School

The 16-year-old from Goring said: “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even expect any of them. I was expecting a mixture of A*s and As but not as many as these!”

After sharing a hug with one of her friends, who had just opened their results, she added: “It is great to see everybody else’s results and how proud they are of themselves. Everyone has worked so hard over the last two years.”

She will be studying Maths, Biology and Chemistry A-Levels at Collyer’s College in Horsham with plans to do medicine at university.

Her mum Claire Tavender was beaming with pride as she said: “I am just so proud of her. She has worked so hard. I’m really pleased that she got what she deserved after all the effort that she put in.”

Lydia Yallop, 16, from West Worthing, celebrated her GCSE results at Davison High School

Friends Zoe Herbert, 16, and Leanne Payne, 16, were together to open their results – and to share in the celebrations. Zoe got one A*, four As, two 8s, one 7 and a B, and Leanne achieved seven A*s, two 9s and a 7.

Leanne said she ‘cried a little bit’ when she opened the results envelope: “I was a bit surprised but more than anything I was just really proud. But it was a lot of hard work.”

Lydia Yallop, 16, from West Worthing went to sit on a bench to open her results and let them sink in. She was among the top performers, getting three A*s, three As, and a 7, 8 and 9. She said: “It has been a long summer of waiting so to have got here and not have failed feels like an achievement.”