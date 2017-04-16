Cityscape design wins national prize

Photographs of London’s cityscape inspired a prize-winning textile design created by a Northbrook MET student.

Lottie Milbank, a first-year degree student at the Worthing college, was awarded second place in the national Bradford Textile Society competition.

Her colourful design on the theme of urban environment caught the eye of judges in the Clothworkers’ Foundation Award for a printed textile design which shows creative potential.

Lottie created the work from photographs, which she drew with sponge and ink to create an abstract and vibrant composition.

She said: “I loved the textures created through this process of mark making. I used Photoshop to build up the coloured layers before printing digitally on to fabric.

“I have learned so many new skills and techniques at Northbrook – the teachers and technicians have taught me a lot in such a short amount of time and I am excited for future projects.

“I am extremely pleased about winning second prize, it just shows that trying new things and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone can really pay off and be so rewarding. It’s a huge confidence boost and I am proud of what I have achieved and where my artwork will go over the next three years.”

Lottie will collect her winning certificate and £200 prize at the design seminar and award ceremony at the Dye House Gallery, Bradford College, Bradford, on May 5.

Established in 1893, the Bradford Textile Society is the oldest textile society in Britain.

